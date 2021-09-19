PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Up 34.3% in August

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PTIC remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. 266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. PropTech Investment Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

