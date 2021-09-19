Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 1,844 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after acquiring an additional 559,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,283 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,626,000 after buying an additional 107,877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 65,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.07. 1,136,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $409.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.07.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

