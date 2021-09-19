Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 25.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after buying an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after buying an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 1,249.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 237,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $8,269,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,364. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.