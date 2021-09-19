Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

BIL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 810,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,568. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.45 and a 1 year high of $91.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.48.

