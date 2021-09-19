Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 13,045 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Comerica Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,580,000 after buying an additional 74,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,552,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. 1,922,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

