Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,800,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

