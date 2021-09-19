Earneo (RNO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.11 Million

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Earneo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Earneo has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $7,603.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Earneo has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.91 or 0.00732551 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001408 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.45 or 0.01217959 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Earneo

RNO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

Earneo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

