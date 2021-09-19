Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRU traded down C$0.91 on Friday, hitting C$60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.70. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

