Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

PAGP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after buying an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after buying an additional 1,871,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

