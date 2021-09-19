Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.16.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$48.79. 297,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,973. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.19. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$25.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

