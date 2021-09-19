Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $8.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,275,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

