AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Invests $32.55 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,553,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.15% of Dover as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.64. 1,402,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.