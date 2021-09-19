Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after buying an additional 1,100,467 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 666,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,394. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.17. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $184.78 and a 52 week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.