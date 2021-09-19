AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,408 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.59% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,057,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 329.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 440,264 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 433,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 162,923 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,835,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 253,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MSOS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. 687,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,219. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $55.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14.

