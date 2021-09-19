Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 533 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. 3,477,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $128.28. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

