Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 745 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of MU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,449,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822,195. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

