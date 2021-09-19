Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 304,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,553. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

