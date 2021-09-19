Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,241,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,486,000 after buying an additional 92,917 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,631,000 after buying an additional 124,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.24. 5,497,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

