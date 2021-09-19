Opus Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.66. 3,025,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,017. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

