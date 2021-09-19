People s United Financial Inc. Sells 3,014 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. 23,685,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,118,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

