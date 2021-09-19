Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $164,400.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00071919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00122399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00176971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.76 or 0.07055085 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,622.02 or 1.00000406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.00857458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

