Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $785,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.50. 7,742,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,706,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average is $119.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

