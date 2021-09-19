Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) vs. Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Critical Contrast

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.42 $11.98 million $0.66 23.67 Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.41 $8.26 million N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 22.33% N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21%

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Provident Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Provident Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Cortland Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

