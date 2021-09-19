Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,142. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $120.24 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.91.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

