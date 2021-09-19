Short Interest in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Grows By 35.6%

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 151,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,630,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCB traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 144,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $283.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.93. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

