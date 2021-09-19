Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.7 days.
OTCMKTS RTBRF traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $11.01.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
