Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.7 days.

OTCMKTS RTBRF traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

