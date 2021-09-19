electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 835,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other electroCore news, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

ECOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ECOR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,819. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

