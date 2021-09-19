Glenview Trust Co Sells 58 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,825,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,581. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

