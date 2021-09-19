Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of RLMD stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.56. 264,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $481.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.