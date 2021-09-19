Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $37.44 Million Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,672 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $37,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $21,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 618,601 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,362,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.59.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

