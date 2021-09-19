Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $43.80 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $589.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,031. The company has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $545.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

