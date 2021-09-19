Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,314 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.56% of RPM International worth $64,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1,579.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

RPM traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $78.61. 1,536,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.21. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

