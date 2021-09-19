Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $56.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 841,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,695 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $56,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. 2,877,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

