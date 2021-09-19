Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $43,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

