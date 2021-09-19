Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $499.86 on Major Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Illuvium has a market cap of $317.38 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $499.86 or 0.01050830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

