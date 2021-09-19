$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $77,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

