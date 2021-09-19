$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $77,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Granite Construction stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.
