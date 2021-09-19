Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 51,100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $100,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.41. 9,258,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

