$79.56 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to announce $79.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.70 million and the highest is $80.68 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $102.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $297.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $370.88 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPTN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 1,405,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $460.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.94. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

