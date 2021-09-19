Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,915,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $93,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $20,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

CARR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,945,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,679. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

