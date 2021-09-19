Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,560,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 0.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $167,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Paychex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 161,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,504. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

