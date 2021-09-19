Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558,804 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,156. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

