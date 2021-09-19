Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 3.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $615,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 13.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,156,000 after buying an additional 251,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $17,419,587. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.14. 1,866,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.92.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.