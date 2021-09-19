Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 83,420 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,368 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of COP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,741,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

