Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 559,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.
NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 384,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,235. Digi International has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth $2,566,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Digi International
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
