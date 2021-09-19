Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 559,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 384,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,235. Digi International has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth $2,566,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

