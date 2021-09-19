Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CTKB traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,713. Cytek BioSciences has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.