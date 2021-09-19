AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $36.96 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $36,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.