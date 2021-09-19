Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,284 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 74.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.