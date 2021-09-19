Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $425,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 168.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 175,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 47.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.48.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,474. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

