Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $515,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

