Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.75. 13,422,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $433.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average is $167.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

